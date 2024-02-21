Boost for East Africa’s key oil pipeline project

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has received a major boost after ZMS Cable sealed a partnership with global engineering firm, Worley, to supply cable infrastructure for the initiative.

EACOP is a pivotal infrastructure development designed to transport oil from the Lake Albert oil fields in Uganda to the world market via the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

Stretching over 1 443 kilometres, it is 24-inch underground and thermally insulated pipeline complemented by six pumping stations (two in Uganda and four in Tanzania) culminating in a terminal and jetty in Tanga where the crude oil will be loaded onto tankers for international distribution.

The collaboration between the Chinese-based ZMS Cable Empresa and Worley on the EACOP is aimed at addressing the unique challenges posed by the transportation of Ugandan crude oil.

Characterised by its viscous and waxy nature, Ugandan crude oil requires specific conditions for its transportation—mainly, maintaining a minimum temperature of 50°C to ensure its flow.

To achieve this, the EACOP pipeline will be insulated and equipped with an electric heating system.

Carl Xu, project manager at ZMS Cable, said the partnership with Worley exemplified a commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions and supporting significant developments within the energy sector.

“We are proud to contribute to a project that promises substantial economic and social benefits for East Africa,” Xu said.

The collaboration between ZMS and Worley on the EACOP initiative is forecast to set a benchmark for future infrastructure ventures in East Africa and beyond.

With a capital investment of approximately US$4 billion, the EACOP project represents one of the largest foreign direct investments in the history of Tanzania and Uganda.

