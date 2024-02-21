Digital engineering firm VRIZE expands to SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE digital engineering solutions provider, VRIZE, has expanded to South Africa, in a move it said represented a pivotal step in its mission to drive digital transformation globally.

It has established a centre in Johannesburg, the commercial hub of Africa’s most diversified economy.

Babuji Abraham, Chief Technology Officer of VRIZE, said the centre was positioned to leverage the company’s expertise in retail business specially the areas of customer experience, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), supply chain transformation and quality engineering.

“By integrating these services, VRIZE aims to provide comprehensive solutions that cater to store tech around Point of Sales systems like GK Omni, PAR Brink and Tonic,” he said.

Founded in 2020 by a team of digital engineering experts, the United States-headquartered firm has a portfolio featuring over 30 clients and is backed by a team of more than 450 professionals.

VRIZE has client partnerships across Canada, some European countries, India and the United States.

Expanding to South Africa, it has expressed excitement at the opportunity to support what it described as a thriving and dynamic tech community.

– CAJ News