Dozens killed in Sudan tribal clashes

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MORE than 40 people have been killed during recent ethnic clashes east of Sudan.

No less than 58 people have been injured.

The conflict between the Massalit and Arab tribes in Ag Geneina town intensified this past weekend.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that gunfire could be heard in the neighbourhoods of Hay Aljabal and Al Jamarik late Monday.

Humanitarian operations have been suspended and the humanitarian flights have been cancelled until the security situation improves.

Local markets have closed.

UN staff have been instructed to stay at home

The violence started last Saturday evening when unknown men shot at Massalit tribesmen who were towing their car into Ag Geneina.

Two people were killed and two were injured.

Tensions have seen both groups mobilising forces.

Conflict between the Masalit and Arab communities in mid-January led to the displacement of over 108 000 people.

Most displaced people are sheltering in schools and health facilities.

The town of Ag Geneina in the West Darfur acts as a hub for delivering aid.

– CAJ News