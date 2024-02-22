Southern Africa experiences more heatwaves

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – ANOTHER heatwave is forecast to persist across parts of Southern Africa through at least next Monday.

The affected area includes much of Botswana, the interior of Namibia, and parts of central and northern South Africa.

The Department of Meteorological Services in Botswana has issued a heatwave warning across the country through at least Monday, with maximum temperatures of 36°C-42°C (97F-108F) forecast over most parts of the country.

Namibia’s Meteorological Service has issued an advisory warning that heatwave conditions are expected over interior parts of the country through at least Saturday. Maximum temperatures of around 34°C-39°C (93F-102F) are expected across much of the country over the coming days, with the exception of coastal regions.

The South African Weather Service has issued advisories due to high temperatures across the North West, much of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape provinces through Saturday.

In spite of the high temperatures, localised showers and storms are projected in parts of the affected area over the coming days, which could provide relief.

Authorities warned the extended period of high temperatures and dry conditions might increase the potential for wildfires throughout the region.

The high temperatures may result in drought conditions in the affected regions.

Heatwaves have swept across Southern African countries in recent weeks.

The phenomenon is attributed to climate change.

– CAJ News