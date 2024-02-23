Oppo outlines AI roadmap for 2024

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO, the global technology company, has established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre to further strengthen its AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features.

The Chinese-based firm believes the centre located in Shenzhen will enable the company to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.

Coinciding with the announcement, Oppo revealed that within the second quarter of 2024, the Reno11 Series will be equipped with advanced generative AI capabilities, including the innovative Oppo AI Eraser function and more.

Officials said these advancements mark Oppo’s dedication to pioneering the cutting edge of AI and to enhancing the accessibility of AI technology for users worldwide.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo, said following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI smartphones would represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry.

“In the era of AI smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes,” Lau said.

“OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI smartphones. We look forward to working together with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

Oppo’s position is that AI smartphones must efficiently utilise computing resources to meet the computational needs of generative AI, be aware of the real world in time through sensors, understanding the complex information of users and the environment, need to possess powerful self-learning capabilities and will have multimodal content

generation abilities, providing users with continuous inspiration and knowledge support.

Oppo has released its own large language model, AndesGPT, which comprises as many as 180 billion parameters.

Statistics from the International Data Corporation rank Oppo fourth in the global smartphone market in 2023, securing 8,8 percent of the total market share with over 103,1 million shipments.

– CAJ News