Namibia prepares huge sendoff to Geingob

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA has exempted visas and work permits, until next Tuesday, for foreign journalists coming to cover the funeral and burial of the recently-deceased president, Hage Geingob.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has reached that decision.

Audrin Mathe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, made the announcement.

“Any journalist coming into Namibia to cover the funeral services will not need to apply for or pay for a Visa or Work Permit for the defined period,” he confirmed.

He further disclosed 27 countries will be represented at the funeral service of Geingob, 18 are led by presidents.

“The rest of the delegations are led by either the Prime Ministers, Speakers or Ambassadors at Large,” Mathe disclosed.

Schools in the capital Windhoek will be closed on Friday to allow learners to view the route procession of the remains of the late president.

The body will lie in State at Independence Stadium on Saturday. The burial ceremony is on Sunday.

Geingob, Namibia’s third president and first Prime Minister succumbed to cancer on February 4, at the age of 82.

Nangolo Mbumba, his successor, is to preside over the funeral.

– CAJ News