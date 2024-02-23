Tourism boosts Lagos economic growth

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – LAGOS, Africa’s most populous urban area, is positioning itself as a major tourist destination.

The bustling city of some 16 million people has long been known as the economic hub of Nigeria, but according to the Best Lagos agency, recent developments have shown that it is not just business that is driving the city’s growth.

“With an abundance of tourist attractions and iconic places, Lagos is experiencing a boost in its economic growth, attracting visitors from all over the world.”

The Lagos State Government has meanwhile recognized the importance of tourism in driving economic growth and has taken steps to promote the city’s attractions.

This is through the recent launch of the “Visit Lagos” campaign, which aims to showcase the city’s diverse offerings and attract more tourists.

It is an initiative of the administration of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos city is the state capital.

Best Lagos said with ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism, Lagos is set to continue its economic growth through its thriving tourism industry.

In addition to its natural and cultural attractions, the former national capital city is also home to several iconic places that have become must-see destinations for tourists.

Icons include the Third Mainland Bridge and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

– CAJ News