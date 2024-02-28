SA successfully bids to host 19 global events

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) has in the current financial year submitted 95 bids for international business events to be hosted in the country between 2024 and 2032.

These bid submissions for 2023/24 are estimated to have a combined economic value of R1,5 billion (US$78,5 million) and potentially attract more than 60 000 international and regional delegates to South Africa.

Thus far, SANBC has won 19 of the bids submitted for the financial year. These secured business pieces will contribute R85 million to South Africa’s economy between 2024 and 2025 and attract about 3 000 international and regional delegates.

South Africa’s Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, disclosed the figures at the Meetings Africa 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

While acknowledging these accomplishments, she emphasised there was still room for further efforts to promote and position South Africa as a leading destination for business events.

According to global economic research, the global business events industry was valued at $345,8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2,1 trillion by 2031.

Africa’s business events industry for 2023 was estimated at $12,7 billion while South Africa’s business events for 2023 was estimated at $6,4 billion.

De Lille said the country’s positioning should transcend its socio-economic challenges.

“It is imperative that we take control of our narrative and boldly showcase ourselves to the world,” de Lille said.

With 380 exhibiting companies from 21 African countries in attendance, Meetings Africa 2024 is solidifying its status as the continent’s premier business events trade show.

– CAJ News