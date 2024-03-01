Guliwe named SA Tourism CEO

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NOMBULELO Guliwe is the new Chief Executive Officer of South African Tourism.

The SA Tourism Board said her appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process.

She has accepted the offer on a five-year contract.

Guliwe (37) is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

She became the first black female and youngest SA Tourism Chief Financial Officer in 2019.

Guliwe is currently the Acting CEO and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Tourism SA said she brings a wealth of knowledge having served in various leadership roles throughout her career, holding the latter position since 2019.

Prior to this, she had been with SA Tourism for eight years.

Themba Khumalo resigned from the CEO position in 2023.

– CAJ News