MTN Nigeria blames fibre cuts for outage

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – MTN Nigeria is reeling with a service outage that left millions of subscribers unable to connect to the network since Wednesday.

The mobile network operator, the biggest in the West African country, has announced that services have been fully restored by late Thursday, it was still inundated with complaints from clients still reporting a blackout.

MTN conceded that while its engineers had fully restored data and voice services since “a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts” I was aware some customers had network downtime.

“(We offer a) Sincere apology for delay in response and the inconvenience experienced,” MTN apologized to affected clients.

Crisis24 said it could not rule out internet and telecommunications disruptions in areas across the country following the nationwide outage.

“Associated business disruptions cannot be ruled out in affected areas,” the think-tank added.

MTN Nigeria is the dominant player in the sector, with a mobile subscriber base of 77,6 million.

