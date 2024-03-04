CAF Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – TENSION is growing as the continent’s top teams brace up for the next phase of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

In contention are Group winners, South Africa’s premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas, Petro Atletico of Angola and Al Ahly SC of Egypt.

They will battle out with a group of runners-up.

The runners-up are spearheaded by TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Simba SC and Young Africans both from neighbouring Tanzania as well as Esperance Tunis from Tunisia.

The latter pool of teams have been presented with another opportunity of avenging the defeats suffered in the hands of group winners.

Winners will pocket US$4 million, runners-up $2 million while semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will take home $1,2 million and $900 000 respectively.

CAF Champions League

Quarterfinalists

GROUP WINNERS

Mamelodi Sundowns

ASEC Mimosas

Petro Atletico

Al Ahly SC

RUNNERS-UP

TP Mazembe

Simba SC

Esperance Tunis

Young Africans.

– CAJ News