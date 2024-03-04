SA Tourism aims for growth at ITB Berlin 2024

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism is making the most of the Internationale Tourismus-Borse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany to position the country as a preferred tourist destination.

This global trade show will run from March 5 to 7, under the theme, “Pioneer the Transition in Travel & Tourism. Together.”

Forming part of the South Africa delegation, are 63 tourism products and services including 15 small medium and micro enterprises (SMME)s from across nine provinces representing the unique and culturally diverse tourism offering.

“We are going to ITB 2024 as one ‘Team South Africa’ comprising a wide variety of products and experiences,” Nombulelo Guliwe, SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We have put the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and we are pioneering our transition by ensuring that we showcase our exceptional tourism offering and indeed improve South Africa’s brand appeal and inspire travellers to choose to book and come visit South Africa.”

South Africa is participating at ITB Berlin buoyed by its welcoming 8,5 million international tourists in 2023.

Part of the engagements at ITB 2024 includes a “Destination South Africa Showcase” in the form of a media panel discussion.

This will be followed by a trade and media engagement session specifically tailored to afford all the South African SMMEs maximum networking opportunities.

In 2023, South Africa saw 1,2 million tourist arrivals from Europe, a 38,2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The United Kingdom remains the top European source market with 356 160 tourists choosing South Africa, marking a 25,8 percent growth compared to 2022.

Germany experienced a 41,6 percent increase in arrivals, amounting to 245 259 tourists.

This was followed by the Netherlands which saw an increase of 45,5 percent, amounting to 131 371 tourist arrivals in 2023.

– CAJ News