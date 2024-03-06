Airtel, ATC partner for Kenya schools internet rollout

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AIRTEL Kenya and American Tower Corporation (ATC) have partnered to provide internet connectivity services to 50 primary schools across the East African country.

The three-year partnership will kick off with a pilot programme involving ten schools.

The project involves installing, upgrading and refurbishing ICT labs and classes within the schools, providing monthly data bundles, television sets, laptops and other digital devices to facilitate internet access.

“We believe access to quality education is a fundamental right for every

child,” Ashish Malhotra, Airtel Kenya Managing Director, said.

He was speaking during the partnership launch at Mihango Primary School at Embakasi, in the capital Nairobi.

Malhotra said it was imperative to address challenges hindering learning opportunity, hence the mobile operator embraced partnerships to ensure every child has access to essential education.

“Additionally, we are expanding our network across Kenya to provide fast and reliable internet to these schools,” he added.

As part of the pilot programme, educators will receive training on how to use the technology for teaching.

ICT clubs will be established with volunteers’ support and necessary hardware will be provided.

George Odenyo, ATC Kenya Chief Executive Officer, said, “We work with our partners to ensure that our Digital Communities are established to equip users with connected spaces that employ the use of technology for digital equity and literacy, as well as career upskilling which are geared towards enhancing the lives of community members.”

In 2021 Airtel Africa partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund to connect over 1 million learners in 14 countries across Africa to online learning resources by 2027.

ATC, through its Digital Communities programme has established more than 500 “digital communities” serving more than 600 000 people across 16 countries over the past decade.

