At least 2 killed in plane collision in Kenya

NAIROBI – AT least two people were killed and 44 others escaped unhurt on Tuesday when two planes collided after taking off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT). It involved a Cessna plane and Dash 8 registration number 5YSLK belonging to Safarilink Aviation, which was headed for Diani in the coastal region with 44 passengers and crew.

The police said the Cessna registration number 5YNNJ had two people on board and was in a training session when the incident happened after takeoff at Wilson Airport, south of Nairobi.

According to the police, the Cessna plane crashed at the Nairobi National Park, while the Dash 8 managed to land back at Wilson Airport.

Both planes had originated from Wilson Airport, officials said. “Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 local time, our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and five crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after takeoff,” the airline said.

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi-Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported.”

Safarilink said relevant agencies have been notified and are investigating the incident with the airline.This is the latest incident to involve planes originating at Wilson Airport. The airport handles mostly those under training.

