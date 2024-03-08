Chinese among hundreds kidnapped in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A CHINESE national has been kidnapped during a renewed abduction spree by militants in Nigeria.

The individual, whose identity authorities were yet to divulge, was kidnapped early Thursday in the north-central Kogi State.

The unknown assailants killed the Chinese’s security escort during the attack in the vicinity of Obangede in Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of the restive state.

The security escort was a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

At the time of going to press, investigators said there had been no reported ransom demands.

“The incident was likely financially motivated and carried out by criminals. Further details are unknown at this time,” a source said.

Authorities have maintained a heightened security presence in the area to rescue the abductee.

It was likely security forces would establish roadblocks, checkpoints and search vehicles in an effort to rescue the Chinese and arrest the kidnappers.

A manhunt is also on for armed robbers that have been targeting commercial banks in Kogi.

The Chinese are among hundreds of individuals kidnapped in recent days as militants sustain their criminal acts in the West African country.

Also on Thursday, a group of unidentified gunmen abducted dozens of students and staff from a primary school in the northern Kaduna State.

Reports suggest between 100-200 individuals had been kidnapped. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident and no ransom demands have been reported.

Last Sunday, armed assailants attacked a refugee camp in the northeastern Borno State and kidnapped an unconfirmed number of locals.

Attackers have reportedly kidnapped up to 300 people, mostly women and children.

The attack is attributed to the jihadists belonging to either Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) but armed bandits are also prevalent in Borno.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday (today) condemned the kidnappings.

“The President directs security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts,” Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, said.

The president sympathizes with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones, Ngelale assured.

Also on Friday, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate General urged nationals to tighten security measures following the crime spree.

They noted that currently, Nigeria’s security risks were high due to the combined effects of multiple factors, including the continued depreciation of the naira currency.

“There have been many kidnapping cases and traffic accidents involving our citizens recently,” read the security alert.

Chinese in Nigeria have been advised to go out only if necessary, strengthen travel security measures, avoid gatherings and enhance self-prevention and risk avoidance awareness.

They have been urged to strengthen security measures in residences, factories, stores and living areas.

– CAJ News