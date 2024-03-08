Rosatom endorses nuclear programme to end SA energy crunch

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – ROSATOM, the Russian state agency specializing in nuclear energy, is advocating for a diversified energy mix to resolve South Africa’s power challenges.

This came at the just-concluded Africa Energy Indaba where government agencies and experts discussed the development of nuclear power projects.

Among the presenters were Ryan Collyer, Rosatom’s Chief Executive Officer for Central and Southern Africa.

“Rosatom is a very strong proponent of a diversified energy mix,” he said during his presentation.

“We believe that the country (South Africa) should use all available assets and energy sources to provide the most efficient, stable and sustainable energy mix to grow the economy.”

Collyer said while renewable energy and gas had an important role to play in the short term and medium term, Rosatom believes the country should embark on its long-awaited nuclear programme to ensure stable, affordable and environmentally friendly base load power for generations to come.

Rosatom believes one option to adapt nuclear energy is to invest in small modular reactors (SMRs), which are among the most promising emerging technologies in the nuclear industry.

The interest in SMR technologies in the world is growing rapidly.

SMRs produce electric power up to 300 megawatts per unit, or around half of a traditional reactor and their major components can be manufactured in a factory setting and transported to sites for ease of construction.

Ilya Vergizaev, First Deputy General Director of Rusatom Energy Projects, focused on SMR development and deployment in Africa in his presentation.

“Rosatom stands at the forefront of the SMR technology, paving the way for a new era of nuclear energy that promises flexibility, efficiency, and unparalleled safety,” he said.

Vergizaev said their dedication to innovation is exemplified by the successful operation of the world’s only Floating Nuclear Unit, this together with our land based SMR in final stages of development, showcases Rosatom’s unique capability to deliver reliable, low-carbon energy to even the most remote areas.

“This achievement not only demonstrates our leadership in the nuclear energy sector but also underscores our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions worldwide,” he mentioned.

In 2023, South African announced its new goal to restart a nuclear new build programme to generate more electricity amid an energy crisis and regular power cuts in the country.

At the Africa Energy Indaba Forum, South Africa’s Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, advocated for the country’s right to develop its uranium industry for peaceful purposes, amid the lifetime extension of Koeberg nuclear power plant and pronouncements of adding an additional 2 500MW of nuclear capacity to the country’s energy mix.

The minister mentioned that Africa is blessed with natural resources, such as uranium, a mineral that can be used for various nuclear applications from generating clean baseload energy to using nuclear research reactors for medical purposes.

– CAJ News