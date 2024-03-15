GSMA admits digital agriculture solutions

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – TRADEREX, the continent’s agricultural-focused tech company offering a bridge between farmers and international traders, has announced its admission into the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) AgriTech Accelerator programme.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), on behalf of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), has commissioned the programme.

The accelerator scheme will provide Traderex with technical assistance for two years to support scaling its digital offerings.

Traderex will also benefit from a wide range of technical assistance and tools, including targeted consulting, user experience enhancement, product design support, management support, farmer feedback insight, access to GSMA events, and capacity building for investor readiness.

“Traderex has been committed to expanding its reach and capabilities in the past year, and we see our membership of the GSMA Agritech Accelerator as the right platform to build scale,” said Benjamin Asiedu, CEO and Co-founder of Traderex.

Asiedu said as a farmer and community-focused enterprise, Traderex prioritised investing in tools and capabilities that made it easy for the company to provide best-in-class services for its clients, who are smallholder farmers.

“Building on Traderex’s expansion into the United States last year, our GSMA partnership will accelerate our growth in 2024,” he added.

Traderex joins nine agri-tech companies in an impact-driven programme that will focus on digital agriculture solutions that leverage mobile technology to improve livelihoods, strengthen climate resilience and increase financial inclusion for smallholder farmers.

