Insufficient funds haunt Kenya’s digital economy plan

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S Digital Economy Strategic Plan 2023-2027 is underfunded by Ksh251,6 billion (US$1,84 billion), the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy has disclosed.

The ministry has disclosed it will require Ksh419,9 billion ($3 billion) to implement this plan.

“The ministry has a projected allocation of Ksh168,3 billion against a requirement of Ksh419,9 billion representing a resource gap of Ksh251,6 billion,” the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy updated.

According to the ministry the Digital Economy Strategic Plan 2023-2027 has a vision of an informed and digitally-empowered Kenyan society.

The plan’s mission is to “facilitate sustainable social economic transformation of Kenya by leveraging ICT, universal access to Information and Communication services for global competitiveness.”

“This Strategic Plan 2023-2027 marks concerted efforts by the Government and all Stakeholders in the ICT sector in ensuring that priority programmes and projects in the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) is implemented as planned,” stated Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary: Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy.

Amid the financial gaps, the ministry said it would mobilize resources from the National Treasury, development partners and public-private partnerships.

“Additionally, the Ministry will ensure prudent management of available resources,” it stated.

In addition, the ministry has committed to develop a well-defined implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting mechanism to ensure effective realization of the set targets and adhere to the Public Investment Management Regulations throughout the project life cycle.

Kenya is the largest economy in East Africa by gross domestic product.

– CAJ News