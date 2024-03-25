Relief as kidnapped Nigeria students are rescued

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has heaved a sigh of relief following the rescue of 137 students that had been kidnapped over two weeks ago.

They are among 300 scholars that had been abducted by bandits from the Kuriga school in the northwestern Kaduna State.

The military has rescued them in the state of Zamfara, also in the northwest, according to military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba.

“Efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law,” Buba stated.

Last Thursday troops rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) that had been kidnapped from a Muslim school in the Sokoto state, also in the northwest.

President Bola Tinubu hailed the breakthrough by the military.

“This reemphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security,” he said.

He commended the National Security Adviser, security agencies and the Kaduna State government for diligence in handling the situation.

“It is clear that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions,” Tinubu added.

He also commended all the parties involved in the rescue of the pupils in Sokoto.

“I once again assure Nigerians that my administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.”

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), also welcomed the rescue of the pupils.

“While we celebrate this significant victory, we must however remain more vigilant and resolute in our efforts to prevent such atrocities from occurring again,” Obo Okafor, AANI president, said.

“Consequently, AANI urges the government at all levels, and security agencies to implement the Safe School Initiative and robust measures aimed at fortifying our schools and communities against the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities.”

Armed bandits are running rampant in the West African country, the largest by population, estimated at over 220 million.

Last Thursday, suspected bandits attacked a busy market in the village of Madaka in the north-central Niger State, killing at least 21 people. Preliminary reports indicate an unknown number of individuals were also kidnapped during the incident.

Schools are seen as soft targets because of lack of security.

Before the recent spate of kidnappings by bandits, this crime was synonymous with Islamist groups, mainly the Boko Haram.

– CAJ News