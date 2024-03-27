Profitroom supports Southern Africa hospitality awards

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PROFITROOM, a leader in hospitality technology solutions, has announced its headline sponsorship of the inaugural prestigious 2024 Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) Awards.

This sponsorship is Profitroom’s support to local talent and highlights the company’s commitment to recognising and celebrating the leaders of South Africa’s hospitality sector.

“The efforts put into achieving excellence in the hospitality industry are undeniable,” said Michael Puffett, Senior Business Development Manager at Profitroom.

“We are proud to be a part of this process and acknowledge various aspects of excellence, including operational efficiency, leadership, customer satisfaction, innovation and adaptability, sustainability, and overall contribution to the industry.”

The FEDHASA Hospitality Awards was born out of a need to celebrate the work and achievements in the hospitality industry.

From operational efficiency to innovation and sustainability, these awards cast a spotlight on the individuals and organisations that are shaping the industry’s future.

Lee-Anne Singer, Cape Chairperson at FEDHASA, said, “We are thrilled to be able to show our industry partners that we see the work they are doing and appreciate it in a tangible way. Without them, South Africa’s tourism industry wouldn’t be what it is and these awards are our way of saying thank you.”

The inaugural awards programme features an array of categories, including General Manager Hotel, General Manager Restaurant, and Business Support.

– CAJ News