Record 14,000 SA parliamentary aspirants

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is set to break records with 14,662 candidates aspiring to become members of parliament at the National Assembly and respective nine provincial legislatures nationwide, it has emerged.

The country’s electoral body, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed this week that a total of 14,662 aspiring candidates will battle out for the readily available 887 seats in both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

South Africa, which has a record political parties totalling 560 parties is set to go for crucial elections on 29th May at a time the country faces acute electricity scarcity, rising cost of living as well as soaring crime rate in the continent.

The IEC revealed various political parties and independent aspirants were successfully vetted, but also ruled out any candidates who have been previously imprisoned for a period of 12 months would not be eligible to contest.

“Any person who has been convicted of an offense and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine cannot contest the elections,” stated the IEC.

While South Africa has a total of 560 registered political parties, it widely anticipated the real contest will be among the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and to some extent ActionSA (ASA).

– CAJ News