Heavy rainfall predicted for Horn of Africa

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – The Horn of Africa is anticipating heavy rainfall as the dry season ends next week, Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has said.

The Horn of Africa region’s rainy season kicks off in April and ends in June paving the way for farmers to grow their agricultural products for food security.

The ICPAC indicated that wetter-than-usual conditions were expected over most parts of the equatorial and northern sectors of the region.

“High chances of wetter-than-usual conditions are indicated over equatorial and northeastern parts of the region from April to June with few areas in western Ethiopia and western South Sudan expected to be drier than usual,” the ICPAC stated in a statement.

ICPAC said the Horn of Africa region would experience warmer-than-normal temperatures during the same period.

“Warmer-than-usual temperatures are indicated over the whole region. The highest probabilities are indicated over Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and coastal parts of Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania,” it stated.

The region usually experiences mixed weather patterns owing to increased climatic change, a development which saw the Horn of Africa encounter severe drought while in some parts there were heavy rains.

The Horn of Africa region consists mainly of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

– CAJ News