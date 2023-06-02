Springfield Park rises from the riot ashes

from FUTI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE reopening of the Chicken Licken building in Springfield Park marks a major milestone in renovating the area that was devastated by the riots in Durban almost two years ago.

It is one of the last buildings to be restored in the Springfield Value Centre.

The facility reopened on Thursday this week, much to the excitement of local patrons that were starved of “Mzansi’s soul food” when it was closed.

When Durban Today visited the fast food that specializes in chicken, the place was a hive of activity as early birds made their purchases.

“I am very happy about the opening of the Chicken Licken,” Lidy Sithole said.

“The food is affordable. There is no need to request (e-hail) to go to the CBD to buy chicken,” she added.

“We have missed buying our favourite meals. The best part is that the meals are affordable,” Sithole reiterated.

Another customer, Vish Mohammed, was caught by surprise.

Mohammed was only in the vicinity to fill up petrol.

“Then I went to buy wings. Chicken Licken scares around here. I am happy as it is next to the garage. Each time I come to fill petrol, I will also buy wings. They are my favourite,” Mohammed said.

Springfield Park is one of the key economic nodes in Durban. It suffered significant damage during the riots that rocked Durban in July 2021 after former president, Jacob Zuma, was jailed for contempt of court.

The subsequent looting and lawlessness left over 300 people dead and dealt a severe blow to the economy of eThekwini, resulting in damages exceeding R15 billion (US$763,9 million)

Seventy percent of the Springfield Value Centre re-opened last year September 29.

– CAJ News