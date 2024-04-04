First female DRC Prime Minister warmly welcomed

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – IN a country synonymous with conflict and one of the most acute humanitarian tragedies globally, the appointment of the first female Prime Minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is some breath of fresh air.

Judith Sumwina Tuluka’s ascension to the post has been roundly endorsed, following her appointment by President Felix Tshisekedi, who retained the presidency during the December 2023 elections. Both are members of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa (in 2006), was among the first to extend congratulations.

“This historic step is a powerful reminder of the leadership skills of African women and an inspiration for other Congolese women who aspire to serve at the highest levels of government,” the former Liberian president stated.

Sirleaf was president until 2018.

Leon Kasese, a researcher in Political and Administrative Sciences, believes the appointment is a testimony of confidence and hope placed in Tuluka by the nation.

“Faced with the challenges that arise, your commitment and determination are sources of inspiration,” he said.

“May you transcend the achievements of your predecessors, working for a flourishing, harmonious and peaceful DRC,” Kasese said.

The Prime Minister is head of government in DRC.

Tuluka (56) succeeds Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, who was at the helm for three years.

An economist and ex-cabinet minister, she has previously worked in the banking sector before joining United Nations agencies.

Her appointment comes at a time eastern DRC is in immense conflict.

“The challenges are immense and I promise to meet them with full responsibility for a developed, united and peaceful DRC. Together we will defeat our enemies,” Tuluka assured.

