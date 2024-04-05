Oppo launches Pad Neo in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has launched the Pad Neo, its newest product in South Africa.

It is hailed as a cutting-edge device that showcases the Chinese company’s commitment to technological advancement and integrates seamlessly into the broader ecosystem, offering users a comprehensive and interconnected digital experience.

Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to Markets at Oppo South Africa, said, “At Oppo, our priority is always to bring new innovative devices that take productivity and play to the next level at an affordable price.”

“The Pad Neo is a great addition to this ecosystem and is a significant milestone for us. With seamless connectivity, multitasking capabilities, and reliability, the Pad Neo delivers on all fronts.”

The device’s 11.4-inch 2.4K high-resolution ReadFit display is said to offer unparalleled clarity and colour vibrancy.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, the Pad Neo is said to offer seamless performance and ample space to store different apps, photos and videos.

It runs Oppo’s ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

The Oppo Pad Neo’s high-resolution cameras feature an 8MP front and rear camera.

The device retails for R6 999 (US$375 or ¥2 660) and is available at leading retailers in Space Grey.

Faurie said the launch of the Pad Neo signalled a shift in tablet technology, promising users a premium experience transcending conventional boundaries.

“As a new addition to OPPO’s ecosystem, the Pad Neo signifies a bold leap forward in tablet excellence,” the executive concluded.

– CAJ News