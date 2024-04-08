MTN network reigns supreme in South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has the best mobile service in South Africa, thanks to its investment of R10 billion (US$537 million) on its network over the last year.

This is according to the MyBroadband Insights, which has released the first quarter (Q1) 2024 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report is based on 285 839 speed tests performed by 7 197 mobile data users across South Africa between January 1 and March 31.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 66,82 Mbps and an average upload speed of 15,42 Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 82,48 Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 77,45 Mbps, Cell C at 39,32 Mbps and Telkom at 30,49 Mbps.

Rain had the worst performance, with an average download speed of 19,41 Mbps.

“It was well below the national average and out of sync with the rest of the industry,” MyBroadband Insights stated.

MTN increased its capital expenditure in South Africa by 15 percent over the last year, which included upgrading infrastructure with advanced batteries and generators.

These power upgrades helped MTN to ensure reliable mobile services amidst ongoing electricity problems in South Africa.

While MTN reigned supreme in overall network quality, Vodacom has emerged as the best 5G network provider.

Vodacom has focused a large part of its network investment on its 5G rollout, which helped it to top the 5G speed rankings.

However, MTN’s comprehensive network coverage and quality across Long Term Evolution and 5G helped it offer a superior overall service.

MTN achieved the best performance in Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay. Vodacom reigned supreme in Johannesburg.

The Network Quality Score is based out of 10.

MTN scored 9,66. Vodacom registered 8,14. Cell C secured 6,09, Telkom 5,24 and Rain 4,75.

– CAJ News