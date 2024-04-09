Forces continue attacks on Arabian Peninsula

from AHMED MOOLLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – FURTHER maritime attacks are forecast around the Arabian Peninsula, through at least late April, amid heightened Israel-Gaza tensions.

The projection by a security think-tank comes as Al-Houthi forces continue to target vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with Palestine, which is subject to attacks by Israel.

Al-Houthi targets include United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) warships, with one civilian vessel sunk as a result of the attacks as of Monday.

Security experts warned that individuals might also attempt to board the vessel from skiffs or fast boats, and exchanges of fire with ships’ armed security teams have been reported.

“A heightened naval presence is certain in the region as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues,” said an expert.

“Further attacks are likely in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and northern Arabian Sea in the coming days and weeks. Maritime disruptions are likely to occur.”

While Al-Houthi attacks continue, their frequency has reduced in recent weeks, with an average of approximately one missile attack a week from mid-March to April 8.

This has been attributed to the effect of US and UK airstrikes on Al-Houthi targets by the commander of US Air Forces Central, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.

Despite this, Al-Houthi forces threatened in mid-March to expand attacks to target shipping in the wider Indian Ocean using hypersonic missiles.

Houthi and Russian sources claim the group successfully tested one such missile in early March.

Al-Houthi militants initially claimed their attacks would target Israel-linked assets in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

This threat has since been expanded to include US and UK-linked vessels following airstrikes by these countries against Al-Houthi targets in Yemen. The UK and US are allies of Israel.

Major shipping companies have reduced or suspended transits through the Red Sea. Smaller cargo and energy shipping companies are also limiting or suspending transits.

