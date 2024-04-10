Millions of children caught in Sudanese crossfire

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MORE than 10 million children in Sudan have been in an active warzone and less than five kilometres away from gunfire, shelling and other deadly violence over the past year of war.

Analysis by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) on behalf of Save the Children found that one in two children are currently or have been within five kilometres of the frontlines of the conflict.

This is a 60 percent increase from the 6,6 million children already exposed to violence in the first month of the fighting, April 2023.

This shows how the conflict has continued to increase in scale and scope across the country.

Since fighting erupted in Khartoum on April 15 2023, over 10 million children have been exposed to battles, bombings, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, mortar and missile attacks as well as direct attacks on civilians.

They have witnessed or have suffered injury, death, displacement, psychological harm and the destruction of their homes and communities.

“These findings show how dangerously close to death and injury so many children in Sudan have been over the past year of war,” said Dr. Arif Noor, Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan.

Although the United Nations Security Council recently called for a ceasefire, fighting continues, with millions of children caught in the crossfire.

More than 3,8 million are malnourished and thousands of others risk death from disease as the country’s health system has all but collapsed.

“The future of Sudanese children is being callously sacrificed within a power contest that disregards the suffering and consequences endured by the Sudanese people,” Clionadh Raleigh, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACLED, said.

So far, the UN’s humanitarian response plan is just 5 percent funded, with an over US$2,5 billion shortfall.

Leaders will meet in Paris, France next week to discuss the crisis in Sudan.

– CAJ News