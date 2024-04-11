AI firm EMAGIA expands EMEA footprint

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – EMAGIA, the provider of autonomous finance platforms for order-to-cash operations, has set its sights on expanding its footprint in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The American headquartered firm has thus announced the appointment of Tom Dobis as Vice President for the region.

Dobis is tasked with leading Emagia’s strategic expansion in EMEA by bolstering partnerships, leading autonomous finance artificial intelligence (AI) advisory services and helping enterprise finance organisations realise greater performance.

He has held senior leadership positions at prominent organizations including Capgemini, DXC Technology, and Hewlett Packard, with a core focus on the EMEA region.

“We are excited about bringing Tom’s leadership to our EMEA team for accelerating our AI for Finance agenda and for empowering our customers and partners in this region to achieve more,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emagia.

Gundavelli believes as the pace of AI adoption is rapidly increasing, the company is positioned strongly to help more organisations and drive higher impact for our customers, partners, and finance communities across the EMEA region, described as vibrant.

Dobis said having spent more than 20 years selecting world-class tools for clients across the globe, the Emagia platform was the most powerful tool in the market for order-to-cash, and it has a huge opportunity in EMEA to help clients looking to become world-class performers.

“I look forward to accelerating the finance transformation initiatives in the region and increasing our ability to empower customers, partners, and communities across our area to achieve more,” he added.

– CAJ News