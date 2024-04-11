Dream Digital expands to three African countries

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE provider of advanced telecommunications and digital marketing solutions in Africa, Dream Digital, has expanded to the Congo Brazzaville, Ivory Coast and Rwanda.

The expansion is from its base in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dream Digital believes its strategic move into these fast-growing markets marks an important milestone in the company’s mission to provide innovative services tailored to the evolving needs of businesses in the region.

With a full range of services including SMS, VoIP, call center management software and WhatsApp marketing, Dream Digital assures it is dedicated to enabling businesses to improve their online presence and optimise their communications strategies.

“At Dream Digital, our commitment is to provide businesses with cutting-edge telecommunications and digital marketing solutions, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world,” said Lukoo Mapendo Gentil, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Digital.

The expansion into these three new countries comes at a time when demand for advanced telecommunications and digital marketing solutions is growing in Africa.

Based in the capital, Kinshasa, Dream Digital said its presence in these markets was poised to meet this demand and provide local businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

