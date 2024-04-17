Islamic State commanders killed in Nigeria operation

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Air Force (NAF) reports it has killed 30 Islamic State-West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, including commanders, northeast of the country.

NAF said by neutralising the insurgents and destroying their logistical infrastructure in the Borno state, the operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region.

Vehicles, motorcycles and logistical assets were destroyed.

“The success of these airstrikes underscores NAF’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens,” said Air Vice Marshal, Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information.

The slain commanders have been named as Mallam Ari, Ali Dawud and Bakura Fallujah.

Gabwet said intelligence gathered after the air strike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively demolished a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.

The bombarded area is on the shores of Lake Chad.

ISWAP has been active since 2015, after its split from Boko Haram.

The insurgency in northeast Nigeria started in 2009.

– CAJ News