Uganda intensifies hunt for ADF infiltrators

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – UGANDA security forces are on high alert after reports the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants have entered the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is reported the insurgents entered last weekend and were planning attacks in urban centres, including against places of worship and public events.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has initiated an operation to apprehend the infiltrators.

As of Wednesday, security personnel have deployed to areas near the shared border with the DRC, to the west.

Col Deo Akiiki, the Deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, confirmed the deployment.

He disclosed the ministry had proposed to both heads of states of DRC and Uganda for the employment of local vigilante groups to stop violence by the ADF.

The colonel believes the Islamist group is carrying out wanton attacks as revenge for the successful operations against it by the two armies.

“The public is therefore informed that ADF harbours the intention of sending terror groups in Uganda, especially urban areas, places of worship, schools and public gatherings to cause mayhem,” Akiiki said.

He urged citizens to be vigilant, identify and report suspicious individuals or packages.

In addition to enhancing security near border crossing points with the DRC and in urban centres in the area, the government looks likely to bolster the Ugandan Police Force’s presence near religious sites and events during the forthcoming Christian Easter period (March 29-April 1).

ADF has in recent months perpetrated a string of deadly attacks in western Uganda, including the murder of more than 40 people, mostly students when they invaded a school in the area.

The rebel group was originally based in western Uganda but has expanded into the neighbouring DRC, where it is wreaking havoc in the east.

– CAJ News