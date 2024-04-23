Facial recognition nabs Chinese syndicate in Zimbabwe

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – LEADING pan-African system integrator, NEC XON, has hailed the use of its NeoFace Watch facial recognition system for the arrest of a Chinese syndicate attempting to enter Zimbabwe using fraudulent travel documents.

The operation began when the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) received intelligence regarding Chinese nationals attempting to enter the country using counterfeit travel documents.

Leveraging NEC’s NeoFace Watch system, ZRP’s facial recognition team identified a certain Lin Xinwei from a Qatar Airways manifesto.

The Chinese national has been under surveillance since July 2023, when she had attempted to board a flight to Qatar using a fake Japanese passport.

Despite her attempts to evade detection, NeoFace Watch enabled law enforcement to verify her identity and identify her documents as fraudulent.

Further collaboration between the ZRP, Qatar Airways and the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland passport offices authorities revealed that Xinwei and four other accomplices possessed fake Chinese passports and United Kingdom residence permits.

Meticulous analysis based on intelligence provided by NeoFace Watch revealed sufficient evidence of criminal activities to warrant their arrest and charges under Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act. The successful apprehension of the syndicate highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing transnational crime.

“The case exemplifies the groundbreaking capabilities of facial recognition technology in combating transnational crime,” said Jan Erasmus, NEC XON Business Lead for Surveillance and Analytics.

“By seamlessly integrating with existing government systems and databases, NeoFace Watch empowers law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend suspects swiftly and accurately.”

NEC XON and ZRP believe their collaboration highlights the transformative impact of advanced facial recognition technology in law enforcement efforts.

“The successful apprehension of the syndicate underscores the effectiveness of our NeoFace Watch system in enhancing security and protecting national borders,” Erasmus.

NEC XON is part of NEC, a Japanese global company.

