First AI attorneys for South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SCHINDLERS Attorneys, the leading law firm prominent for expertise in blockchain, crypto currency laws and tech innovation, has positioned itself at the forefront of legal innovation in South Africa.

The Johannesburg-based outfit has launched the first suite of artificial intelligence (AI) attorneys in South Africa, featuring 20 beta AI-trained legal experts.

These AI attorneys are trained in various fields of law, the company stated.

It said this reflected Schindlers’ commitment to merging legal expertise with cutting-edge technology.

“This innovative venture is set to revolutionize how legal services are delivered, offering precision, efficiency, and accessibility,” stated Maurice Crespi, Schindler’s Managing Director.

Schindlers Attorneys established the first blockchain department in South Africa in 2018.

In 2022, it facilitated the auction of Nelson Mandela’s arrest warrant, which raised R1,9 million.

In what is hailed as a groundbreaking development, an AI judge, named “Sarah” at Schindlers Attorneys, has issued a simulated legal judgment concerning the legality in South Africa.

This is a non-binding decision.

– CAJ News