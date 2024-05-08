Gorilla, MTI establish manufacturing hub in Egypt

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – GORILLA Technology Group, the global solution provider in security, network Intelligence and business intelligence as well as internet of things (IoT) firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Misr Trade and Investment Group (MTI).

MTI is a technology and logistics solutions leader in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership reinforces both parties’ commitment to revolutionizing the global cyber security market with advanced technological solutions and optimised supply chain strategies.

Gorilla and MTI have pledged to join forces to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Egypt that will drive technological advances and foster economic growth in the region.

This manufacturing plant will serve as a hub for producing cutting-edge customer premises equipment (CPE) tailored to meet the evolving needs of governmental and enterprise sectors worldwide.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with MTI,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to redefine industry standards and drive innovation on a global scale. Together, we will create unparalleled value for our customers while contributing to the economic development of Egypt and beyond.”

According to the London-headquartered Gorilla, the cyber security market in the Middle East and Africa is on a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to expand from US$22,2 billion in 2023 to $36,2 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of over 10 percent.

Ashraf Omran, Chairman and CEO of MTI, said the partnership between MTI and Gorilla exemplified the power of collaboration and shared vision.

“By leveraging our complementary strengths, we are positioned to address the evolving needs of our customers and deliver exceptional solutions with speed and agility,” Omran said.

Gorilla offers AI solutions with a pledge to enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency.

MTI represents a group of organizations with diversified fields of operations.

– CAJ News