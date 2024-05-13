Cape Spurs relegated from DStv premiership

by AKANI CHUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RICHARDS Bay Football Club did themselves a huge favour when they beat Orlando Pirates 0-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to escape relegation.

As such, Richards Bay’s victory sadly condemned Cape Spurs from the DSTV premiership to a less fashionable football league following their goalless draw against SuperSport United in Pretoria on Saturday.

However, the revitalised Natal Rich Boys, who are positioned 15th on the log still have an opportunity to overtake fellow KwaZulu Natal premiership side, Royal AmaZulu to end the season on a favourable 14th position.

While the relegation has been confirmed, there is fierce competition for second place between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates.

Second positioned Stellenbosch boast 50 points from 28 games while Orlando Pirates sit in third position with 49 points from the same number of points.

See full DStv premiership results below:

Sunday, 12th MAY 2024

DStv Premiership

AmaZulu FC 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Golden Arrows 1-1 Chippa United

Cape Town City FC 1 – 1 TS Galaxy

Saturday, 11th MAY 2024

Orlando Pirates 0-1 Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Royal AM

Moroka Swallows 2-0 Stellenbosch FC

Polokwane City 0-0 Sekhukhune United

Friday, 10th MAY 2024