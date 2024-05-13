SA wants ICJ stop Israel’s Rafa bombardment

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking urgent order barring Israel from its continued genocide against Palestinians in both Gaza and Rafah.

The southern African nation also wants Israel to immediately withdraw its soldiers while halting its military action to allow easy access of humanitarian assistance to the people in need (both Gaza and Rafa).

In a statement made available to CAJ News Africa, the South African Presidency demanded Israel to submit an open report to the ICJ regarding safety measures it would apply to ensure it complies with all ICJ demands.

“The urgent application follows the escalation of Israel’s assault on Rafah, which poses extreme risk to humanitarian supplies and basic services into Gaza, the survival of the Palestinian medical system, and the very survival of Palestinians in Gaza as a group,” the statement read.

It adds: “South Africa is calling for urgent interventions and investigations of all actions that continue to cause irreparable prejudice to the rights of Palestinians, including the use of Artificial Intelligence for targeted killings. We call on the international community, including the allies of the State of Israel, not to turn a blind eye to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

The SA presidency insisted the gross human rights violations perpetuated by Israel had scaled to incomprehensible levels of cruelty, hate and extreme violent oppression.

“The world must do more to end the persecution of Palestinians, including that of many innocent women and children,” the Presidency said.

South Africa is urging the United Nations General Assembly to adopt the draft resolution that recommends to the Security Council to reconsider favorably the application by Palestine for full membership of the UN.

About 143 countries of the UN support Palestine’s endorsement as a full member state to the UN.

– CAJ News