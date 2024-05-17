McDonald’s, Mobile Barber offer haircuts to the elderly

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THROUGH its Together Mzansi’s community initiative and partnership with Mobile Barber service, McDonald’s South Africa has provided free haircuts to residents at the Andries Meyer Old Age Home (AMOAH) in Eldorado Park.

This is part of the organisations’ commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in communities.

Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s South Africa, said providing free haircuts to the residents of AMOAH was a way for the company to show respect, dignity and care to members of society that were often overlooked.

“This is one way where we acknowledge that there is no us with you,” Padiachy said.

“At McDonald’s South Africa, we believe in more than just serving delicious moments of love.”

An elderly man refreshes from a McDonald’s drink

“We are dedicated to supporting and empowering our communities through initiatives focused on literacy, education, sustainability, and social impact,” the executive added.

McDonald’s South Africa has pledged to create a positive social impact and enrich the lives of the communities it serves. Through various initiatives, it strives to support literacy, education, sustainability, and social well-being.

Founded by Elizabeth Harriesunker in 2019, the Mobile Barber team offers free haircuts to people in orphanages, disability homes, old age homes, skill centres and schools.

“The project brings everyone involved immense joy, especially when seeing the happiness on our clients’ faces,” she said.

“Who doesn’t love the feeling of having their hair done? For many, this is a luxury that is now looked forward to on a regular basis. The mobile barber team is changing lives, one haircut at a time and we are loving it!”

Sechaba Motsieloa – Director Marketing McDonald’s South Africa and the elderly

AMOAH, in the Eldorado Park area on the outskirts of South-Western Townships (SOWETO), has been a pillar of the community for around five decades.

It provides quality home-based care.

–CAJ News