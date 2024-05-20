Kagame avails himself for re-election

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – RWANDAN President Paul Kagame has availed himself for re-election in the forthcoming presidential election set for 15th July 2024.

Kagame declared his candidacy on Friday in Kigali, a development that would see the country’s long ruling leader extend his tenure in power.

Many believe Kagame is a dictator, who wants to cling on to power, but those in the country argue that Kagame is the most qualified leader, who would take the country to the promised land.

The Rwandan president served since 2000 as a candidate for the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi).

The country’s electoral body, the National Electoral Commission, indicated that 9.5 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot in the forthcoming polls.

