Uber discounts fares for SA elections

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – UBER, the technology company, will offer riders in South Africa discounted fares on election day, next Wednesday.

Uber says that this is to assist the public to cast their votes during the country’s sixth general election since 1994.

It has pledged to offer 50 000 riders 35 percent off both trips to and from their registered polling station, with each ride capped at R40 (US$2,20) per trip.

“Ensuring that anyone and everyone can exercise their right to vote is a cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive democracy,” said Kagiso Khaole, General Manager, Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

“At Uber, we understand that reliable and convenient transportation can play a crucial role in being able to make your mark at an important moment for the country, such as the general elections and we want to play our part in making sure that every voice is heard, as every vote counts.”

Uber is available in over 60 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa, including the major cities in South Africa, the continent’s most diversified economy.

Polls in South Africa are forecast to be a watershed moment, amid the economic problems and political crisis impacting on the ruling African National Congress, which has been in power since 1994 at the demise of apartheid.

– CAJ News