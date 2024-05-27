Similarities in death of Iranian president Raisi, Mozambican Machel

by LUKE MONTTGOMERY ZUNGA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Islamic Republic of Iran lost its shrewd President Ebrahim Raisi, elected in 2021.

Some describe him as a hardliner cleric.

He was instrumental in resourcing revolutionary groups which resisted the hegemony of Israel and American influence in the region.

Some say he was pivotal in anchoring Hezbollah and Yemeni’s Hutu fighters. President Raisi was very popular as a revolutionary.

Condolences go to his family, the Iranian people and the government of Iran. From Africa, Iran supplies crude oil and processed fuel to some African countries, including South Africa.

Iran was seen as a key player in the future of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), to which Iran had recently joined.

In the darkness of thick fog, mountains and rare thunder his American made helicopter crashed into the mountains.

Some said the helicopter could not secure parts for its repairs due to American sanctions on Iran. Israel had recently bombed offices next to the Iranian embassy in Syria, killing army generals.

Iran retaliated in a controlled 300 missile strikes into Israel. A few of the missiles penetrated the Israeli American supplied iron dome. Israel responded with missile strikes into Iran and threatened Iran with further unspecified actions.

The President of Iran died, together with 7 others including the Iranian Foreign Minister while flying from Azerbaijan, in what appeared to be an aircraft accident.

The circumstances are curious. There is a dog with fur on its mouth.

If you google the most dangerous secret agent in the world the answer is not the Russian KGB or American CIA, apartheid South Africa Koevoet, but Mossad of Israel. These types of agents are dangerous but leave no fur.

The death of Samora Moises Machel, the President of People’s Republic of Mozambique on 19 October 1986, had similar markers.

President Machel, who headed the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) or Frente de Libertação Moçambique in Portuguese, which fought for liberation in Mozambique, had a spate with Malawi President, Dr Kamuzu Banda who was supporting South African arms supplies to Renamo’s anti-government fighters based in Gorongosa mountains in Northern Mozambique.

South Africa had warned President Machel for hosting African National Council (ANC) freedom fighters from South Africa fighting for liberation of South Africa from white apartheid governments.

President Machel was flying from Mbala airport, Northern Zambia to Maputo in the evening of 19 October 1986 when his jet crashed into the Lebombo Mountains, in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga (then Eastern Transvaal) in South Africa.

Samora Moises Machel

It was declared an accidental air crash and that the pilots were drunk. A former Zimbabwe military Intelligence officer, Noah Chirandu, said the jet was diverted from its course by a portable beacon placed on Lebombo mountains.



It is hard to ignore such similarities, despite the apparent absence of fur.

NB: Luke Montgomery Zunga is a researcher and economist with South African Development Foundation

– CAJ News