Oppo unveils Reno10 Pro+5G

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has launched the Reno10 Pro+5G, which it hails as a next-generation premium device poised to redefine the level of innovation available in South Africa.

Since Oppo first launched in South Africa three years ago, it believes the Reno series has carved a new chapter in excellence for the world-leading smartphone manufacturer, earning the series a solid reputation as an icon in portrait photography.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G comes highly rated, with the Chinese firm describing it as undeniably the best portrait smartphone of 2023. According to Oppo, the new device is the fastest-charging phone on the market, charging 50 percent in ten minutes and 100 percent in 27 minutes.

“We have worked to create the ultimate portrait shooting experience for our users, which comes down to capturing every bit of visual information and real, raw emotion to restore the moment as close as to what you see,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-To-Market and Operations of OPPO South Africa

“No matter the lighting or how far one is, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is geared to always make the subject of the portrait the main character, even in a crowded environment. It’s the coup de grace that turns a portrait into a masterpiece,” the official added.

The 64MP telephoto portrait camera on Reno10 Pro+ 5G provides a 71 mm equivalent focal length for professional-looking portrait images.

It comprises a large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance and large 1/2″ camera sensor.

The OPPO Reno Pro+5G will be available from early July with a special launch offer from R899 on a 24-month contract.

The Reno10 will be available in August.

– CAJ News