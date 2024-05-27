Kenya SMEs receive technology support

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and Safaricom have partnered to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with skills on leveraging technology.

More than SMEs under KEPSA attended the “Grow with Safaricom Business” forum in the capital, Nairobi.

The event was conducted to help small businesses understand the essentials of brand building, especially in today’s digital landscape.

Speaking at the event, Bernard Muteti, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Safaricom, affirmed the company’s commitment to support and collaborate with them.

“Every business starts small, driven by the ultimate goal of building something of its own and achieving earning power,” he said.

Levi Injendi, KEPSA SME Trade and Investment Officer, welcomed the partnership with Safaricom to empower businesses.

“Today’s session is key in addressing the capacity-building pillar that not only enhances the capacity of SMEs to grow and expand their market share but also build strong brands in the current digital era,” he said on Thursday.

Injendi highlighted the five focal areas that KEPSA anchors its support for the entrepreneurs.

These are financial linkages, market access, policy advocacy, innovation and capacity building.

It is anticipated SME officials gained intuitions on effective brand-building strategies, enhancing online visibility and leveraging digital tools for growth.

– CAJ News