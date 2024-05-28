Nedbank Cup do or die for Pirates, Sundowns

by AKANI CHAUKE

MBOMBELA, (CAJ News) – ALL roads lead to Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga on Saturday when defending champions Orlando Pirates clash with sixth straight DSTV premiership title holders Mamelodi Sundowns in a do-or-die Nedbank Cup final.

Tickets started selling three weeks ago at TicketPro outlets nationwide with a view to ensure safety, security and convenient travel of football fans.

The match kicks-off at 3:00pm instead of the usual evening time when such a tournament is contested under floodlights.

Football lovers are paying R100 each.

The tickets will be readily available at Ticketpro outlets, Spar Supermarkets, Sasol, Engen, BP and Total Energy garages while those wishing to do it online can safely do so via www.ticketpros.co.za.

This year’s Nedbank Cup winners will pocket R7 million while runner-ups will walk away with R2.5 million.

However, the teams that finished third and fourth would take home R1 million each while those that reached the quarter-final stage would receive R400,000 each with those knocked out in the early stages walkaway with a participation fee of R250,000.

– CAJ News