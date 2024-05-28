SADC’s 61 million people in need of food aid

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ABOUT 61 million people drawn from the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) region are in dire need of food aid worth $5.5 billion (R101.2 billion), a senior official has announced.

SADC chairman, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who is also the president of Angola, said the funding was needed for the support of those affected by effects of the El Niño induced drought and floods

The SADC humanitarian appeal was recently launched during the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government, which is aimed at augmenting domestic resources of the affected member states.

This also includes efforts for resource mobilisation from national, regional, and international partners in response to the impact of El Niño induced drought and floods.

Lourenço appealed to the international community, private Sector, and individuals of good will to assist to meet the needs of the affected populations.

The SADC countries heavily impacted by the El Niño induced drought and floods comprise Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News