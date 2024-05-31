Kenya’s iZola leverages AI to transform health sector

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – IZOLA, the digital healthcare startup pledging empathetic, accessible and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has appointed Dr Leah Kirumbi as Chief Medical Advisor.

She is a pioneer and leading specialist in the care of the mother and child and performed the premier in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Kenya in 2004.

Kirumbi brings over 30 years of experience as a distinguished medical doctor specialising in maternal and children’s healthcare and policy development in East Africa.

Dr Wamuyu Owotoki, Chief Executive Officer of iZola, said the appointment was aligned to iZola’s strategic direction which endeavors to further a mission to transform health journeys for families with special needs.

“Her (Kirumbi) experience as premier mother and child specialist and wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in driving iZola’s aggressive strategic plan,” she said of Kirumbi.

Kirumbi has more than 40 years of experience as a mother and primary caregiver to a neurodivergent dependent.

“I am confident that in line with our strategic plan, iZola will continue to further simplify the healthcare journey for children with special needs and their caregivers through continuous product innovation that leverages AI technology,” Kirumbi said.

She has been active in various health committees across East, Central and Southern Africa.

iZola offerings include a digital therapeutics platform enabling parents to book online, home-based, or hybrid therapy sessions, and Xaidi, an AI-powered health assistant providing expert content for health queries in a private setting.

iZola Chief Executive Officer, Dr Wamuyu Owotoki

iZola was recently recognized by the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards Recognition for the inclusive development of technology in 2024.

It was also among six African startups selected to participate in the first cohort of Google’s Growth Academy aimed at supporting startups that infuse AI for development in the healthcare industry.

– CAJ News