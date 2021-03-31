Nedbank brings Apple Pay to local customers

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – I-PHONE or Apple Watch users who are Nedbank clients can now make contact-less payments after the bank introduced Apple Pay to its customers.

Payments can be done through holding the phone or watch near a payment terminal.

“The launch of Apple Pay re-affirms our commitment to providing safe and secure digital payments capabilities to our existing and new customers looking to get the most out of available digital channels,” said Chipo Mushwana, Nedbank’s Executive of Emerging Payments.

“We are constantly thriving to meet our clients’ digital needs by providing convenient payment methods.”

Apple Pay is lauded safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash — and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device pass-code, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

“As the affinity for digital payments grows in the South African market, we strive to ensure that we continue to provide our clients with the most recent and in-demand contactless payment solutions,” Mushwana said.

– CAJ News