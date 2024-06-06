Huawei leads wearables global market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI reports it has achieved a significant breakthrough in the global wearable device market in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

With a reported growth rate of 46 percent, this makes the Chinese company the fastest-growing brand worldwide.

This is according to the latest report from Canalys.

“This strong start not only demonstrates the strong market leadership of Huawei wearable devices, but also marks a strong comeback for the brand on a global scale,” Huawei stated.

Over the past year and into the first quarter of this year, Huawei Wearables has introduced an array of products to the global market.

These include the Huawei Watch Ultimate, Watch 4 and the Watch GT 4 series.

During the second quarter of 2024, Huawei launched a number of new wearable devices worldwide, including the new square smartwatch Watch Fit 3 and Watch 4 Pro Space Edition.

“Expectations are high for HUAWEI Wearables to continue performing exceptionally well in the second quarter,” the manufacturer said.

– CAJ News