Tech to enhance Malawi food security

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THANKS to digital solutions in the pipeline, farmers’ cooperatives in Malawi are poised to increase their yields and incomes as they boost food security in the country.

The technology is designed to equip the cooperatives with weather and crop yield forecasts.

Heifer International is working with IBM on the solutions.

The first phase of the project was completed last December. The initiative utilizes technology such as the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and quantum computing.

“Through collaborations in Malawi and Honduras, Heifer International and IBM are supporting smallholder farmers to bridge the digital divide,” said Elizabeth Magombo-Kabaghe, Innovations and New Initiatives Lead, Heifer Malawi.

She said the organisation welcomed working with IBM, through the Sustainability Accelerator initiative, supporting smallholder farmers as they leveraged digital tools to reach sustainable living income.

“Our work will increase productivity, market access and livelihoods for the farmers and rural communities who feed the world,” said Magombo-Kabaghe.

Last week, IBM announced the launch of its Sustainability Accelerator, a global pro bono social impact program that applies IBM technologies to enhance and scale non-profit and government organization operations.

Focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats including climate change, extreme weather and pollution, it utilizes technology such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence and an ecosystem of experts.

– CAJ News