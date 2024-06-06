Absa, Renault seal key partnership

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ABSA and Renault in South Africa have announced a strategic alliance to drive market-leading growth for both businesses.

This partnership brings to market the launch of Renault Financial Services, a finance product of Absa, aimed at offering finance and other comprehensive suite of financial services to Renault customers.

Through this alliance, Renault dealers will gain unprecedented access to Absa’s robust portfolio of financial solutions for both retail and wholesale finance.

This integration will also provide a seamless, efficient experience for dealers and customers alike, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience.

“By aligning our services with the Renault dealership network, we are not just offering financial solutions but also creating an ecosystem that supports the automotive industry’s growth and development,” said Charl Potgieter, Managing Executive: Absa Vehicle Finance.

Key benefits of this alliance include Absa and Renault in South Africa collaborating to deliver bespoke, flexible finance and credit solutions to customers.

“We believe Renault Financial Services, a finance product of Absa, will add to the Renault Value Added Services offering aimed at enhancing the customer buying experience and drive vehicle sales for the Renault dealership network,” commented Shumani Tshifularo, Chief Executive Officer: Renault South Africa.

– CAJ News